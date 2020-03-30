Kangana Ranaut has come a long way in the Bollywood industry. Hailing from a non-filmy background, the actress has inspired everyone with her career graph. She is now one of the leading actress in Bollywood and a National Film Awardee.

While the entire country under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Kangana, who currently in her hometown Himanchal Pradesh, released a video wherein she candidly talked about her life struggles, bad times and getting addicted to drugs.

Talking about ongoing pandemic situation and self-isolation, Kangana said, "This time is not bad time, do not think of it like that. Bad times are actually good times. Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it."

She continued, "My life was so messed up, I was with certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager."

Speaking about a friend who changed her life for the best, Kangana said, "At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book Rajayoga which have very good processes. After that I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and under his guidance I groomed myself a lot."

She further added, "I would have been lost in the crowd if those challenging times didn't come in my life. Without the spiritual guidance, I wouldn't have been able to develop my will-power, I wouldn't have been able to sharpen my intellect or groom my talent or develop my emotional health."

Explaining the idea of Brahmacharya, The Queen actor said, "Brahmacharya is not celibacy or just about celibacy, Brahmacharya has many good processes." "So, all I want to say is that make use of this time. Bad times are the only good times."

Take a look.