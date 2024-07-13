Friday night saw a galaxy of celebs under one roof to bless Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday graced their presence at the wedding.

However, Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed separately while the Bachchan clan including Shweta, Navya, Big B, and Abhishek posed together for the shutterbugs.

Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya along with Arjun Kapoor were the life of the party. They were seen enjoying their hearts out as they danced to several Punjabi tracks.

A video that has now gone viral shows, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Kriti Sanon grooving to the songs. Salman and SRK were seen grooving to their hit track.

As there was hardly any place to, SRK and Salman were seen tapping and swaying to the beats of the songs.

After zooming in, one could see Alia Bhatt and katrina Kaif, they were seen with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia and katrina were chatting, and as soon as "Tauba Tauba" was played. Alia, Ranbir and Katrina-Vicky were seen vibing to the song.

Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif also danced to the song while standing behind Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni can be seen interacting with the stars around them.

Actors Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and even Rajinikanth, among others can be seen dancing in the baraat.

Deepika Padukone who came in late with her mother looked ethereal in red and gave perfect Ranisa vibes. She hugged Rajnikant.

Although she wasn't seen on the dance floor, it was only Ranveer Singh who was seen dancing like there was no tomorrow.

Deepika, just two months away from embracing motherhood, is being trolled for her baby bump. A section of netizens were of the view that she was faking her baby bump.

Deepika hid her baby bump with a dupatta amid trolls and negativity as she interacted with the guests.