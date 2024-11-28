On Saturday, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony was held in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivity was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan among others. The festivity was a close-knit and intimate affair at Aadar's residence.

Inside Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

On Thursday, inside pictures from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani surfaced on social media, Aadar's cousins, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor welcomed Alekha into the family.

In the first picture, Kareena was seen doing aarti of the couple as they sat on the sofa.

A second picture showed Karisma applying tika on Alekha, She also clicked a selfie with the entire family, which also included Saif Ali Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Another picture shows Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper as he is dressed in a deep blue sherwani. He applied tilak on Aleka's forehead.

For the pre-wedding festivity, Kareena opted for a gorgeous Anita Dongre printed saree. The candid pictures were shared by the official handle of the photographer hired for the event. The caption read, "Here's a sneak peek into the magical celebration at the Advani house! @aadarjain and @alekhaadvani 's Roka was a beautiful blend of candid moments, hearty laughs, soulful music, and cherished memories with Kapoor cousins, family, and friends. From heartwarming smiles to unforgettable celebrations, every frame is filled with love and joy!"

A video from the roka ceremony has gone viral which shows Aadar going down on his knees to propose Alekha. He then dances his heart out as he also plants a kiss on Alekha's hand. Aadar and Alekha Advani hug each other during the roka ceremony.

What did Aadar and Alekha opt for?

Both Aadar and Alekha twinned in white for their roka ceremony, giving the couple goals

The groom-to-be Aadar Jain wore an ivory sherwani and a similar toned kurta under it with a zig-zag horizontal pattern with a button-down closure. He added a pair of silk churidar pyjamas to complete his look.

The bride-to-be Alekha Advani opted for an ivory pre-stitched chiffon saree with a fish-cut skirt that featured a high-waist design. The palla of the saree originated from the waistline upward and had a voluminous fabric filled with parallel lines of layered pearls that were draped on her left shoulder.

Aadar is the son of late Raj Kapoor's youngest daughter Rima Jain. Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023. Aadar was earlier in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. She had confirmed her breakup with Aadar in November 2023.