Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Aadar Jain as the actor is all set to tie the knot with his fiancé Alekha Advani in the coming days. On Saturday, Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony was held in Mumbai.

The intimate pre-wedding festivity was graced friends and family, including Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and others. Several videos and photos of the celebrity arrivals have since taken social media by storm.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Kareena Kapoor opted for a blue saree paired with a matching blouse for the event. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a classic black outfit as he arrived with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, who opted for a pink and golden suit, radiating grace. Alia Bhatt didn't attend the roka ceremony.

A video shows, Ranbir Kapoor entering the building with cake and champagne for his brother.

Aadar donned a white kurta paired with a jacket and trousers, while Alekha looked gorgeous in a white saree.

Aadar and Alekha twinned in white

A clip shows Aadar enthusiastically dancing to the dhol with his brother, Armaan Jain, who has also been making the rounds on social media.

Karisma Kapoor chose a navy blue and golden suit. The actor while getting out of the car lost her balance and slipped. But soon she regained her balance. Lightheartedly, she requested photographers not to share the incident on social media and graciously posed for them separately. But the video is all over social media.

Kareena and Karisma's parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the venue.

When Aadar Jain proposed to Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain proposed Alekha in a dreamy beach setting. Taking to Instagram the actor shared dreamy beach proposal pictures. Needless to say, the couple looked breathtakingly beautiful as they couldn't stop gazing into each other's eyes.