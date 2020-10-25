Veteran actress Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, turned 64 today. Daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt celebrated mommy Soni's birthday with full enthusiasm and zeal.

Let's take a look at who's who attended the Soni Razan's birthday party.

Dating beau Ranbir Kapoor was papped as he arrived with his sister Riddhima Kapoor, niece Samaria and mommy Neetu Kapoor at Alia Bhatt's residence.

Alia and Shaheen decorated the house with balloons, and if you look at the pictures closely, you can see how happy mommy Soni is everyone around.

Mahesh Bhatt joins Soni Razdan's birthday bash

Mahesh Bhatt was also part of Soni's birthday celebrations. Despite being flooded amidst controversies, Mahesh Bhatt was seen fulfilling family duties as he posed with for a family picture, that has Shaheen, Alia, Soni and him.

Mahesh, as usual, was decked in black. In comparison, girls opted for shades of pink. Soni Razdan, on the other hand, opted for a white dress.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twinning in shades of pink

Ranbir and Alia wore pink and were colour-coordinated. Ranbir Kapoor wore a baby pink t-shirt and denim and was seen sporting a beard. Alia wore a peach-pink off-shoulder dress. In contrast, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor were seen in similar shades of clothes.

Shaheen's wish for mommy

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared pictures from the birthday celebration. She captioned the post as ''We haven't posted a selfie together in a while, but we're still very cute just to keep you updated.'

Alia's heartfelt wish for Soni Razdan on her birthday

Alia Bhatt shared a picture with her mother Soni Razdan and wrote, "They say - when you're looking at your mother you're looking at the purest love you'll ever know. Happy Birthday, Maa. I love you so so much."

She also posted a picture with Shaheen, which read, "Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling off a successful celebration."

Alia Bhatt's appreciation post on crossing 50 million on Instagram

Meanwhile, actor Alia Bhatt recently crossed 50 million followers on Instagram. Ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Alia has been through a lot, fans and haters on social media have abused her massively. The actress who usually keeps mum shares a length post in social media.

Today is appreciation day. Thank you, my family.. my people.. you have today given me 50M love. I love you ALL to the stars and beyond. I'd like to take this moment to share something I've learned over the last couple of months.. social media connects us. It excites us, and yes, it also entertains us. But IT IS NOT US.

Even when I was at 5, I5 or 50K love, I was as happy and as grateful as I am today. I truly truly truly believe that our lives are made up of the relationships we cultivate with people and most importantly OURSELVES...no one has the right to make you feel any lesser or greater by the touch of a button."

So as I said, today is appreciation day. I would like you all to take a moment and appreciate yourselves.. appreciate your mind, your body, your heart and your soul!! Because no like or dislike.. no follow or unfollow..no troll or poll can take who YOU are away from yourself. Ok bye.

Wishing Soni Razdan a very happy and joyous birthday!