It was indeed a merry Christmas for fans as celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally revealed the face of their daughter Raha Kapoor on a bright, sunny Christmas afternoon. Ranbir and Alia have been extremely protective of their daughter and avoided showing her face in public. And on December 25, 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got Raha along for the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family on Monday.

In the pictures and videos shared by paparazzi, Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding Raha in his arms, while she played with Ranbir's face. In the clips, paparazzi were seen calling Raha's name, and she adorably looked amused as she looked at the camera flashing on her.

In another video, Ranbir who was seen holding Raha, took her down and she gestured to her dad to take her in his arms back.

Alia was also seen posing with Raha and Ranbir.

Who wore what:

Alia Bhatt wore a floral black dress, with Santa hair band and red high-heeled shoes. Ranbir wore a black jacket with dark jeans. The parents smiled widely as they showed Raha to the paparazzi.

Raha looks super cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes.

Netizens were in awe seeing Raha's first glimpse; they spotted Raha's beautiful blue eyes.

A section of netizens compared her with Rishi Kapoor, while some said, her eyes are similar to Raj and Randhir Kapoor's.

Chandni, who is known for mimicking Alia, wrote, "Oh my god her eyes."

"So much resemblance with Rishi Kapoor," wrote a fan.

"She is adorable and resembles a lot with her Dada Rishi Kapoor," commented another.

The next user said, "Such a cute little Doll.."

A user wrote, "The way she is holding both dad and mom together is so cute, little princess"

The fifth one averred, "My god soooo cute...eyes tho kappors par gai hai"

Raha turned 1 last month

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. In November 6th of this year, the couple celebrated their daughter's first birthday.

Ranbir and Alia decided not to show Raha Kapoor to the world

Ranbir and Alia had never shared pictures or let the paparazzi click her photos. At HTLS 2023, Alia explained why she and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, were protecting Raha from the media spotlight. "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old."

Alia said she will reveal Raha's face soon

On her latest Koffee With Karan appearance, Alia also spoke about how she once panicked when the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Raha and shared pictures of her on social media.

Ranbir also talked about his daughter in a recent interview. "I don't want to leave home. This morning, just the 20 minutes I got with her before my flight rejuvenated me. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. I'm a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I'm at home, I'm always beside her and it's magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It's a love you cannot describe."