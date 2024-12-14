Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt recreate Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj's iconic style at Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday celebration

The Kapoor family came together under one roof to celebrate the birth centenary of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor on Friday, December 13, 2024.

The grand event saw the presence of family members like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Saif Ali Khan, Reema Jain, and Aadar Jain, among others.

However, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who stole the spotlight with their head-turning appearance. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, exuding grace and charm.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a black bandhgala sherwani, flaunting a moustache that drew comparisons to his grandfather Raj Kapoor. Alia Bhatt looked mesmerising in a white and lavender-lined, floral Sabyasachi saree. She completed her look with a pearl choker and side-swept hair, perfectly capturing a 60's vintage vibe.

The couple's iconic look was a beautiful tribute to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, with Ranbir evoking memories of his legendary grandfather and Alia's timeless elegance reminding fans of Krishna Raj Kapoor's grace.

Several other videos from the event have gone viral.

In a video, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Mahesh Bhatt with warm hugs and open arms.

The video shows Ranbir Kapoor sitting on the stage, the actor got up and shook hands with his father-in-law before giving him a warm and affectionate hug.

They can also be seen being a little chatty while Alia waits for them to finish their conversation. Soon after, the trio came together to pose for the paparazzi. Alia planted a kiss on her dad's cheeks.