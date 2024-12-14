Alia Bhatt- Navya Naveli Nanda pose Hand-in-Hand at Raj Kapoor's Centenary; Netizens Compare Navya's bond with Aishwarya

On December 13, 2024, a day before the legendary actor-filmmakers 100th birth anniversary, the premiere of five of his iconic films "Awara", "Shree 420", "Sangam", "Mera Naam Joker" and "Bobby" was held at the suburban multiplex as part of a three-day festival to showcase the restored classics.

The event was organised by the Kapoor clan. The event saw Raj Kapoor's children and grandchildren, including actors Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Hindi film stalwarts such as Prem Chopra, Rahul Rawail, Rajkumar Hirani, Vishal Bhardwaj, Prakash Jha, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Padmini Kolhapure, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Anees Bazmee, Aanand L Rai, Sriram Raghavan, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Vicky Kaushal were also part of the centenary celebrations.

Others spotted at the event include Farhan Akhtar, Rohan Sippy, Tiger Shroff, Rasika Duggal, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Sikander Kher, Ramesh Taurani, Vijay Varma, Sharvari Wagh, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Several videos and pictures from the star-studded night have gone viral.

In one of the videos, Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt were seen walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet. They posed in front of movie posters showcasing his grandfather Raj Kapoor's impressive filmography, which has greatly shaped Indian cinema.

Another clip featured the entire Kapoor family posing together for photo ops.

Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain, daughter-in-law Babita, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kunal Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Alekha and Armaan Jain, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli were all seen posing for the media.

Among several videos, one showed Alia Bhatt and Navya Naveli Nanda holding hands as they posed for photo ops.

Netizens criticized Navya Naveli Nanda for never holding her mami Aishwarya Rai's hand or bonding with her in the same way she does with Alia Bhatt.

How Navya Bachchan is a part of Kapoor's family picture?

Navya Naveli's grandmother Reema is the daughter of Raj Kapoor.