Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in a happy phase in their relationship and rumours are now doing the rounds of the industry that the lovebirds are planning to live together.

Recently, the couple were spotted together stepping out of an interior designer office located in Worli, Mumbai. Ranbir was even seen waving at the paparazzi while Alia looked busy in her own thoughts.

According to reports, it is being said that Ranbir and Alia have expressed their wish to move in together to spend more quality time with each other. Earlier, it was reported that Alia was allotting most of her time shooting for Brahmastra to spend 'we time' with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia had earlier revealed that she has bought an apartment which is located in the same building where she currently lives in.

When Alia was asked if the property was meant to be a love nest of her and Ranbir, she denied it and said that the property will be used as an office space for her own production house named Eternal Sunshine Productions.

So there could be a possibility that Alia must be looking to decorate her office and might not be willing to have a live-in relationship with Ranbir.

Earlier, Ranbir and Katrina had moved together when they were in a relationship and were even on the verge of getting married. But Neetu Kapoor was reportedly not in favour of it.

As Alia and Ranbir have openly declared their love for each other, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the couple start living together in the near future. It is also being said that the couple are all in for marriage and may tie the knot soon.

Take a look.