Following the success of Padmavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing for his next directorial venture with one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. The noted filmmaker has reportedly signed Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone to star in his adaptation of Baiju Bawra.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor has already been cast to play the primary lead in Baiju Bawra. As per an insider, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie would feature four main characters. Bhansali is currently hoping to bring Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt together for the first time.

"He has narrated the script to both of them, and they have both loved their parts. In all probabilities, Alia will be paired opposite Ranbir's Baiju in the film."

Original Baiju Bawra movie:

The forthcoming Baiju Bawra movie is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's take on the 1952 classic film of the same name. Zia Sarhadi wrote the original film, and Vijay Bhatt helmed the project. The movie followed the story of Baiju (played by Bharat Bhushan) and Gauri (played by Meena Kumari).

In the original venture, Baiju is the son of a musician. He also grows up to become a noted musician in the historical setting of Mughal Emperor Akhbar's court in India. Baiju comes to believe that Tansen, the famous musician at the court of Akhbar, is responsible for his father's untimely death. The movie then followed Baiju's attempt to avenge his father's death by challenging Tansen to a musical duel.

The insider further revealed that Alia Bhatt would step into Meena Kumari's role, whereas Deepika Padukone will portray another female lead.

"Both the actors will be Ranbir's romantic interests in the period saga and have shown a keen interest in the project. If this materializes, this will be a big casting coup for sure."

The source further added that Ranbir Kapoor has almost been finalized, but they are still looking to find another old actor to play Tansen's role.

"SLB has already discussed the film with the actor, and he's liked the script. For Tansen's role, they need a much older actor, and they are already in talks with two big superstars to come on board."