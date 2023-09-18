Last week, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were back in the bay last week, after a month-long vacation in the US. The actors at the airport greeted the media and fans. They also took selfies with fans.

Alia Bhatt attends bestie Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash

On Sunday night, Alia was snapped in the city as she attended her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday.

Several pictures of actors including Akansha's best friend Alia Bhatt along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai posing for the paparazzi.

Here's what Alia wore at the bash.

For the birthday bash, Alia wore a blue dress with frills and heels. Shaheen was seen in a red outfit.

Malaika Arora wore a black cropped top, matching trousers and a blazer.

Take a look at other celebs who put their fashion foot forward at the event

However, netizens weren't pleased with Alia flaunting her cleavage in a plunging neckline.

Take a look at how netizens reacted

A user wrote, "Copying Deepika???"

Another mentioned, "What is wrong with her dressing sense?"

The third user mentioned, "Has got some lip fillers done."

The fourth one mentioned, "Wipe it off' didn't happen today!"

Work front

Alia Bhatt was seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among others. Alia made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Alia also has Farhana Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.