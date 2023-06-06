It has been a few days since Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone made us relive the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani days with their reunion pictures. Netizens were in for a surprise to see the two of them smile and pose for the cameras together. The two seemed to be having the time of their lives at the reunion which was also attended by Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and many more.

However, a report reveals that contrary to what the pictures show, Ranbir and Deepika spent very little time together and were both busy interacting with other celebs at the bash. A Zoom TV report states that while Ranbir spent a major chunk of the party speaking to Kalki about his baby girl, Karan Johar also joined the duo to talk about his children.

Kalki, too, spoke about her daughter and KJo shared parenting advice. On the other hand, Deepika was busy chatting away with Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapur. There were no ill vibes between any of the celebs and it was a night of pure celebrations. "Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one-Naina Talwar," Deepika had written sharing pictures from the reunion.