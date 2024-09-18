All eyes are on Alia Bhatt as the actor is busy with back-to-back releases. Bollywood's reigning queen Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film Jigra.

The actor will be promoting her film along with Karan Johar's second season of Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show which will be dropped on September 21, 2024 on Netflix India. The promos of the first episode were dropped on Wednesday.

The promo shows Sunil Grover aka Dhafli's official intro with Ranbir Kapoor's wife-actor Alia Bhatt, wherein she addresses herself as Alia Bhatt Kapoor. The new extended promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show which is also an opening episode with Alia-Vedang-Karan Johar shows the cast indulging in fun chit-chat with Kapil Sharma's show's cast.

In the clip, Kapil Sharma asks if Karan considers Alia a friend, daughter or 'phuphi' (aunt). Karan Johar emotionally reveals that Alia is his first daughter and later gives a sweet kiss on Alia's forehead.

Karan then talks about how he is still single and because of him, several Bollywood couples have found love.

Karan said, "I have helped many people progress their relationships. However, I am single."

Alia then shares how she became friends with Ranbir. Alia recalls, "Ranbir aur main dost bane.." (Ranbir and I became friends).

And soon Karan intervenes and sarcastically says 'dost bane'.

Cut to, Kapil Sharma teasing Alia and telling her, "I want to tell you something today. There was the girl in Ranbir's life. Should I call her here right now?"

Alia responds, "You are going to call her on this show?"

Alia and Karan are shocked as Kapil calls someone on stage.

And then enters Sunil as Dhafli. For the unversed, Sunil Grover had a hilarious conversation with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 1.

Personal Life

Alia and Ranbir took nuptial vows on April 2022 after dating for some years. Their daughter Raha was born in November 2022.

Work Front

Alia's next film, Jigra, will be released on October 11, 2024. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film highlights a sibling bond between Alia and her brother, played by Vedang Raina.