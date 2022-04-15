Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now a married couple. The two got married in a white, surreal wedding. The pictures and videos from the ceremony left us stunned. Ranbir and Alia looked spectacular in white and doled out major relationship goals. From Mahesh Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma; this is how Bollywood congratulated the newlyweds.

Celebs pour in wishes

Deepika Padukone: Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter

Katrina Kaif: Congratulations to both of you. All the love and happiness.

Zoya Akhtar: Congratulations!!! So happy for you both. Health and Happiness forever

Janhvi Kapoor: A fairy tale! So happy for you both and wishing both of you a lifetime of love and light in abundance. Heart is so full. Alia you make the most beautiful bride.

Sidharth Malhotra: Congratulations guys all the love and happiness

Kareena Kapoor: Our hearts are full. Welcome to the family darling Alia

Soni Razdan: They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa.

Anushka Sharma: Heart is so full. Wishing you Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, a beautiful journey together filled with love that oozes on these pictures for the rest of your lives.

Karan Johar: It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling alia bhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir ! I love you... now and forever! You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here's to decades of love