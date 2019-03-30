Chiranjeevi Sarja and Chetan Kumar have responded to the tragedy on the sets of Ranam which took two lives on Friday, 29 March, while leaving one critical due to a cylinder blast.

Chiranjeevi Sarja has said that he is in a state of a shock and stated that he was returning to Bengaluru from Mysuru when the incident took place.

"I have just heard heard of the tragic incident which has taken place on the sets of #Ranam ... firstly Im extremely shocked and saddened to to hear that innocent lives have been lost due to the cylinder blast... secondly i am trying to get in touch with the crew (since i was not actively present on the sets today) ... third, i want to thank my well wishers, fans and friends who have called me concerning my well being... thank u all... want to assure that i am doing fine and sorry i couldn't respond to your calls and messages at that time as i was travelling back to Bangalore from Mysore. God Speed.. JAI ANJANEYA. [sic]" he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Chetan has condoled the deaths and assured of doing their bit to the bereaved family. "I was not present on the sets when the unfortunate incident occurred. I am extremely pained that a mother and her daughter have been killed due to the blast. I have gone to Bagalur to condole the deaths of two innocents lives. We stand with the family during their difficult times," he tweeted.

As per TV 9, the film team didn't have permission to shoot at the site and crew fled following the incident.

A 28-year-old Sumana Bhanu and her daughter Ayra Bhanu (7) were the victims of the cylinder explosion in Bagalur. Reports say they were on their way to Sulibele on their car driven by Sumana's husband Tabrez Khan. As the road was blocked by the film crew, they stepped down from the car to watch the shooting which is when the cylinder exploded.

While Khan had a narrow escape, his other daughter is seriously injured and being treated at a hospital.

"Case against those responsible for the deaths by not following the procedure will be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. After the incident the entire film have escaped from the spot," Bangalore Mirror quoted Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), as saying.

Ranam is a bilingual movie, directed by V Samudra. Chiranjeevi Sarja, Chetan Kumar and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are starring in the film.