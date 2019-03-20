Actor Chetan Kumar has come down heavily on celebrities contesting in the elections as he targeted Sumalatha and Nikhil Gowda for throwing their hats in the ring for the upcoming general election from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

The Aa Dinagalu star has also taken digs at Darshan and Yash, who have put their weight behind Sumalatha in the upcoming elections. "#Sumalatha's celebrity supporters are party-hopping exCM @SMKrishnaCong & questionable stars who have done nothing for the upliftment of Mandya. Do service, anti-corruption or ideology factor into her election equation at all? Does anyone know what @sumalathaA stands for/against? [sic]" he wrote.

He further added, "Emergence of 'star-based politics' as prime determinant in electoral process is a dangerous trend. Emphasis on stars' popularity to win rather than grassroots work/solutions adds to inequality & ignorance. Media & voters must distinguish reel from real lest we fall further behind. [sic]"

His response comes in the wake of Darshan and Yash announcing that they will support Sumalatha's candidature in the upcoming election. She is contesting as an independent candidate after failing to get a ticket from Congress due to the seat-arrangements between the coalition partners – Congress and JD (S).

JD(S) is fielding Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda.

However, Chetan's criticism did not stop at Sumalatha as he slammed Nikhil Gowda too. "Binary politics erodes idea of India. Challenging #Raga doesnt automatically mean support for #Modi & visa versa. #Nikhil, beneficiary of dynastic politics- a plague of so many- is unfit to be an MP from anywhere let alone Mandya. 2 audio functions in Mandya doesnt make for an MP. [sic]"