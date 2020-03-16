Eros International has made an official announcement that the release of Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed due to Corona Virus (COVID19) outbreak. It is yet to announce the new date.

Haathi Mere Saathi, which is also released in Tamil as Kaadan and Telugu as Aranya, is one of the most-anticipated adventure dramas of 2020. Its captivating poster and teaser have generated a massive amount of hype and curiosity about the movie. Eros International, which is bankrolling and distributing it had zeroed in on April 2, 2020 as its release date.

'I promise you it's worth the wait'

Rana Daggubati had tweeted its posters and announced its release date on February 10. The Baahubali actor had written, "Back with a release nationally after 3 years!! Sorry for the delay but I promise you it's worth the wait.....Witness the biggest fight to #SaveTheForest in #Aranya (Telugu) #Kaadan (Tamil) #HaathiMereSaathi (Hindi) on April 2, 2020 at a theatre near you."

But of late, it was rumoured that the release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya and Kaadan would be delayed due to the Corona Virus threat. The bosses of Eros Now took to its Twitter account to put an end to speculations. The producers tweeted, "Because health and safety come above everything! Hope to see you guys soon at the theatres. Till then, stay safe! #HaathiMereSaathi #Aranya #Kaadan."

They tweeted a photo with the statement that read, "Eros International has always kept our audience's interest at the forefront as a core value. Healthy and happy audiences have always kept us motivated to produce and distribute unique stories that have never been told before. In light of unfortunate recent developments of COVID19 Coronavirus, our announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya & Kaadan stands changed."

Eros International's statement further stated, "In solidarity with our partners, exhibitors, distributors and audiences, we pray for the health and happiness of all and as we are monitoring the situation, we do hope that we come back with a new release date soon. Stay healthy, safe and blessed."

Haathi Mere Saathi is written and directed by Prabu Solomon. The multilingual film features Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. It is the next big-ticket film to be postponed after Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.