Tollywood is abuzz with the reports of Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram, son of veteran producer Suresh Babu, escaping unhurt in a car accident. The incident occurred at Panchavati Colony, Manikonda in Hyderabad, as per the reports.

The car in which Abhiram was travelling rammed into another car in Raidurgam. Abhiram was trying to enter the main road from a by lane on his BMW when it hit the other vehicle (Brezza), reports say.

It is said that the accident occurred due to confusions between the two drivers. They both have filed complaints against each other at the Raidurgam police station. However, nobody is hurt in the incident, reports in the Telugu media claim.

Family Denies

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati's family has denied the reports and claimed that it is a "baseless" rumour. In a statement, it is clarified that the car does not belong to them.

Abhiram was recently seen at his brother Rana Daggubati's wedding held at the Ramanaidu Studios on 8 August. The Baahubali star tied the knot with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. It was a close-knit event which was restricted to 30 members from the family.

The pictures of the wedding have gone viral on internet.

Abhiram is the younger brother of Rana Daggubati. He was earlier in the news when Sri Reddy made shocking allegations of sexual exploitation against him. On the other hand, he is prepping up to make his acting debut in Tollywood.