More than a year ago, Sri Reddy attacked Keerthy Suresh, verbally. Many even wondered what irked Sri Reddy so much that she even started making controversial statements against Keerthy who was still a budding actor then in the Telugu film industry.

During the promotional event of Sandakozhi 2, actor Vishal was asked about Sri Reddy as she had made some serious allegations on Vishal and also about the existence of casting couch in Tamil and Telugu film industries.

While Vishal was answering, his co-star Keerthy Suresh was seen smirking. This seems to have irked Sri Reddy. After that, she took to her Facebook profile to slam Keerthy Suresh. Vishal sarcastically said that he is happy that Sri Reddy has signed a film and the people on the sets will be extra careful. All this while, Keerthy was seen laughing.

Sri Reddy wrote, "Keerthi Suresh is laughing so awkward when Vishal garu is talking about me..dn worry madam u will not be the best position always..one fine day you will understand struggler's pain..i never forget ur smile..mind it..hum.. you are flying in the clouds now.."(sic)

Sri Reddy has made allegations on many biggies of the south film industry. From Rana Daggubati to Nani, and even many other directors too. She even teamed up with Ram Gopal Varma and has made vulgar comments on Pawan Kalyan and family. She slowly became silent, and even people started to ignore her statements.