Rana Daggubati, who was seen as Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali series helps tribal families from the Nirmal district. With his generosity, nearly 400 tribal families have received help during the pandemic.

Needless to say, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic turned out to be a nightmare for everyone. With limited resources and lack of employment lakhs of people suffered even for basic needs. Most of the celebrities from the Telugu Film Industry came forward to help in whatever way they could.

Rana Daggubati- Covid-19 relief campaign

Looks like it is Rana Daggubati's turn to give to society in this way. Rana Daggubati who came to know about the tribal area people and their struggles during the pandemic, took a brief survey before he decided to help them.

Rana Daggubati supported the basic needs of the tribal families financially. Allampally and Baba Naik Randa Gram panchayats and hamlets consist of some thandas where people lack basic medical help and other amenities.

From Gurram Madhira, Pala Regadi, Addala Timmapur, Misala Bhumanna Gudam, Gagannapet, Kaniram Tanda, Chintagudam, Gonguram Guda, and Kadem Mandal there are around 400 tribal families who lack basic amenities, food, and medicines. Rana Daggubati has initiated financial funds to provide nutritious food, medicines, and other needs for families.

Rana Daggubati's help is being lauded among the cinema circles, while he has stated that he would be glad to provide help with the Covid-19 relief campaign so that people can get back to their normal lives.

Rana Daggubati's work updates:

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati was last seen in Aranya a movie that revolves around the ecological balance vs industrialization. Also, his upcoming movie Virata Parvam starring Sai Pallavi is to hit the theaters soon after the pandemic situation gets better.

Rana Daggubati is also to star alongside Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming Sagar K Chandra's Telugu remake of Malayalam's Ayyappanum Koshiyum.