Rana Daggubati, who is the son of noted producer and distributor Suresh Babu, spoke about the revival of the entertainment industry and said that Malayalam film industry can get back much faster than others in India.

Rana Daggubati was one of the panellists on the third session of Naik Naik & Company's web series with the theme 'Reinvent and Rediscover – Talent and Talent Managers perspective.' The Baahubali actor shared his gyaan on various industries of Indian cinema at this session, which turned out to be quite interesting and informative.

Rana Daggubati shed some light on the future of the entertainment industry in terms of its revival and the society being adaptable to the new change. The Baahubali actor said, "Human beings will adapt to the change very soon and that applies to actors as well. If there's only one particular way things are done, then that's the only way they will be done."

Talking about the revival of the film industry, Rana Daggubati said, "I speak from Hyderabad and I speak from a different movie industry as compared to Hindi cinema where rules are slightly different. In all of the industries that will get back, probably Malayalam industry can get back much faster than all of us.

Revealing the reason for it, Rana Daggubati added, "Because they use the smallest units and so they can get cinema done very quickly. They have very limited resources and they have made big cinema with that. It's not very hard to adapt to the change of working with minimum resources and I'm sure that other industries too will adapt to this change very fast."

Along with Rana Daggubati, Huma Qureshi, Jackky Bhagnani, filmmakers Sanjay Gupta and Madhur Bhandarkar were other esteemed panellists, who were present on this occasion. Vijay Subramanium (Co-Founder & CEO Kwan Talent Management Agency Pvt Ltd), Caleb Franklin (Founder & Managing Partner, Matter Advisors) and Gunjan Arya (Ceo – Only Much Louder) making it an engaging affair.