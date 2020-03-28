Having Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles, Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which released in February, won many hearts. People spoke a lot about it on social media platforms. After streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film has got more fans now.

The action thriller has an amazing plot and has received rave reviews from the critics and director Sachy was lauded by many for making such a masterpiece. It is one of the best films that have come from Malayalam film industry in the recent times.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Maybe that is why, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, producer of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo has bought the Telugu remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, within no time. Since the day this news has started doing rounds, expectations have gone up on this project. Audiences have been waiting to know which two actors will be playing the leading roles in this most-awaited project.

If the latest grapevine is true, it is said that Rana Daggubati is going to step into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, while Balakrishna has been approached to play Ayyappan Nair, which Biju Menon did with ease. Sources report that makers have approached both these actors for the film.

There were rumors that Jr NTR and Manchu Vishnu were approached for the role of Koshiyum, which is played with Prithviraj. But the latest news is that Rana has agreed to play the role.

Well, if that really happens, it would be a visual delight to see him share screen space with Balakrishna in a gripping action-thriller. However, no official announcement regarding the casting has been made until now.