IANS

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, termed the victory of the BJP in the Telangana MLC elections as a 'Ramzan gift' for the Congress party.

"Hope the Congress enjoys the Ramzan gift... Pandaga cheskondi (celebrate the festival)," the MoS posted on X on Thursday, hours after BJP's Chinnamail Anji Reddy was declared elected from Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates' segment.

Earlier, talking to reporters in Karimnagar the BJP leader referred to his remarks comparing the MLC election with an India-Pakistan cricket match. "There was a match between India and Pakistan. India has won," he said.

Bandi Sanjay, who is known for making provocative comments, had stated during the campaigning that the MLC elections were like a cricket match.

"Just as the Indian team fulfilled the hopes of the cricket fans by winning the match, the BJP will also fulfill the aspirations of graduates and teachers by winning the MLC elections," he said.

"Another match will be played on February 27. Ours is the India team, they (Congress) are Pakistan team. Voters should think and decide. If you want India to win, vote for us. If you want Pakistan to win, vote for them," he had said on February 26, a day before the polling.

His remarks had drawn the ire of the ruling Congress party, which accused him of inciting communal animosities.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that it is an old habit of the BJP leaders to draw mileage in every election by inciting communal animosities.

Sanjay, who is Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, celebrated BJP's victory in Karimnagar along with party leaders.

"The verdict makes it very clear that no one can stop Bharat's victory in the world and Bhartiya Janata Party's victory in this country," he said.

The Minister of State said that the Congress government's countdown has started. He claimed that the people of Telangana want a change and they are looking towards the BJP.

Bandi Sanjay said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others have been expressing doubts about EVMs but the BJP has won the elections that were held through ballot papers.

Anji Reddy defeated Congress party's Narender Reddy by nearly 5,000 votes. The saffron party has wrested the seat from the Congress.

The BJP won two out of three MLC seats for which elections were held on February 27.

BJP-backed candidate Malka Komaraiah won the election from Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar teachers' constituency.

(With inputs from IANS)