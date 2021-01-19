Ramya Pandian may not have won the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 title, but she has definitely won lakhs of fans. Her ever-smiling face and controversial-free character have been liked by the audience. Thus she has got a warm reception from people after the curtains for the Vijay TV's popular reality show was dropped on Sunday, 17 January.

What's in the Video?

The actress has shared a video which showcases how she was welcomed by fans and family members to her home. Upon her arrival, people burst crackers and sound of 'chenda' added more excitement to the re-entry.

Her fans made her cut a cake with "welcome back, Singapenne Queen of Big Boss" written on it. She danced alongside them and apparently enjoyed the treatment given to her by her family and well-wishers.

Ramya Pandian was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 who ended at the fourth place in the show. She had played the game well and her positive attitude with smiling face had impressed the fans in the show which was won by Aari Arjunan.

Aari's New Movie Launched

On the other hand, Aari, after winning the trophy, has got into action without wasting any time. His first movie post-Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was launched on Tuesday, 19 January.

The film is directed by Abin and produced by Shaurya Production in association with Abin Film Factory. Vidya Pradeep in the female lead in the flick, which also has filmmaker AR Murugadoss and Sundarajan. Aari will be playing the role of a cop.

Apart from this project, Aari will be working on movies like Ellam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan, Bhagavan, and Aleka. It means he will be busy for the next 12 months with back-to-back releases.