Ramya Krishnan turned a year older on Wednesday, 15 September. The multilingual actress hosted a party which had the presence of her close friends from the film fraternity.

Madhu, Kaniha, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Khushbu Sundar, Regina Cassandra, Radhika Sarathkumar, Nakul and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Suresh Chakravarthy among many others attended the event.

"Happy birthday to my dearest, crazy mad hatter of a friend @meramyakrishnan, more happiness, strength and crazy times dear, [sic]" Radikaa Sarathkumar also sent her wishes to the birthday girl on Twitter.

Actress Khushu Sundar too took Twitter to wish Ramya Krishnan and wrote, "என்னோட அழகு தேவதை, என் அழகான தோழி @meramyakrishnan wishing you a very very happy birthday darling. Sending loads n loads of love and happiness. Stay blessed and remain as beautiful as you are, inside out. Mmmuuuaaahhhh. Love you di my Rajamata. Birthday cakeBirthday cakeBirthday cakeSmiling face with 3 heartsSmiling face with 3 heartsSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes❣❣Two heartsTwo heartsBouquetBouquet❤❤Hugging faceHugging face. [sic]"

Ramya Krishnan's best friend Kaniha penned a letter, "Happiest Bday to this charismatic, gorgeous, coolest, fun yet so real @meramyakrishnan. Miss being there today?????? Have a fabulous day darling ?????? Look forward to more memories, travels, and great times ahead!!"

Not only celebrities, fans across the globe wished Ramya Krishnan on her special day. Meanwhile, the pictures of the birthday celebration have now gone viral.

Ramya Krishnan is a multilingual actress who has played female leads in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.