Kannada film industry and fans are devasted over the untimely death of leading producer Ramu, who died on Monday, 26 April, a week after testing Covid-19 positive. The husband of yesteryear's popular actress Malashree was laid to rest at his farmhouse in Kodigehalli in Tumkur district on Tuesday.

Ramu was one of the few producers in Sandalwood who made movies with most of the stars in the last three decades. Devaraj, Sai Kumar, Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Upendra, Sudeep, and Darshan are some of the well-known actors to have worked on his banner, Ramu Enterprises.

Unfulfilled Dream

Ramu desperately wanted to make a movie with late legend Dr Vishnuvardhan. They were reportedly in talks to do high-budget action movies when Sahasa Simha was alive. Unfortunately, those discussions failed to come to fruition.

Apart from Vishnuvardhan, Ramu dreamt of making a film each with Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash as well. Unfortunately, this too did not materialise for some reasons.

Memorable Movies

Ramu's Golibar and Lockup Death had redefined mass movies in the mid-90s in Sandalwood. These movies had also helped Devaraj to establish himself as a bankable star. Simhadri and AK-47 were some of the successful movies made on his banner.

Not just success, he had suffered huge losses when his most-expected films like Law and Order and Hollywood had failed to set the box office on fire. Yet he never lost hopes and continued to produce big movies like Malla and Auto Shankar.

Celebs Condole His Death:

Sudeep: This is a shocker ...Condolences to #Ramusir's family. No words to express

@RamuMalashree mam... May u get enough strength to face this huge loss. Prayers for his soul to rest in peace.

Puneeth Rajkumar: One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP

Rakshitha Prem: Rip dear sir ..... extremely sad extremely broken ... my deepest condolences to mam n the family.

Chetan Kumar: Producer #Ramu's passing is devastating

Mr. Ramu was always kind & soft-spoken. In spite of being 'Koti' Ramu, he was so humble

Ten years ago when I met him at his office near my home, he affectionately guided me on many things cinema

My condolences to Malashree Madam & family

Shylaja Nag: Extremely sad to note that noted producer #Ramu is no more Relieved face #covid #CovidDeaths

Pavan Wadeyar: Very shock to know Ramu sir is no more. RIP Folded hands

Sriimurali: This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer's and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace.