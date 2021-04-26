Leading Kannada producer Ramu, husband of yesteryear actress Malashree, succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, 26 April. He was aged 52 and survived by his wife and two children.

According to reports, he was tested Covid-19 positive a week ago and admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital three days ago.

A Passionate Producer

Ramu was a passionate producer, who entered the film industry with the 1993 hit film Golibar. He was fond of mass movies and never hesitated to spend that 'extra money' on action sequences.

He had producer close to 40 movies in his career spanning over three decades. He worked with most of the big stars of current generations that include Ravichandran, Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra, Darshan, and Sudeep.

Lockup Death, Circle Inspector, Simhadri Simha, Chamundi, Hollywood, AK 47, Kiccha, and Malla were some of the popular movies made on his banner, Ramu Enterprises. He had also distributed many Telugu and Tamil movies in Karnataka.

His latest movie Arjun Gowda was prepping up for release and the trailer of the movie was just released a few weeks ago.

Celebrities Condole Ramu's Death

"It is a big loss to the Kannada film industry. I had met him two months ago and this remains our last meeting. Ramu and Malashree were loved by everyone in the film industry. He was synonymous with big-budget movies," actor Devaraj, who had worked with him in Lockup Death and Golibar, said.

Many noted celebrities have mourned the death of Ramu on Twitter. Check out their condolence tweets:

Puneeth Rajkumar: One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP

Rakshitha Prem: Rip dear sir ..... extremely sad extremely broken ... my deepest condolences to mam n the family.

Chetan Kumar: Producer #Ramu's passing is devastating

Mr. Ramu was always kind & soft-spoken. In spite of being 'Koti' Ramu, he was so humble

Ten years ago when I met him at his office near my home, he affectionately guided me on many things cinema

My condolences to Malashree Madam & family

Shylaja Nag: Extremely sad to note that noted producer #Ramu is no more Relieved face #covid #CovidDeaths

Pavan Wadeyar: Very shock to know Ramu sir is no more. RIP Folded hands

Sriimurali: This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer's and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace.

Yogi G Raj: This is really shocking and unbelievable..he was such a soft spoken and a wonderful human being...great producer..great loss to our Kannada industry..may the almighty give strength to their family..Rest in peace sir..u will always be remembered Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded hands

Meghana Gaonkar: Rest in peace Ramu sir.

Deepest condolences, prayers & much strength to @RamuMalashree ma'am and family. Blue heartFolded hands