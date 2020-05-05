After its successful run on Doordarshan, Ramanand Sagar's blockbuster mythological series "Ramayan" starts a rerun on Star Plus from Monday, 4 May, on popular demand.

Viewers will once again to get relive the epic mythological tale

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who essayed the role of Sita in 'Ramayan' said: "The role of Sita has been one of the most memorable moments in my life. I have received much love and affection over the years from audiences not only in India but also overseas. With the show now being telecast on Star Plus, viewers will once again to get relive the epic mythological tale."

"Ramayan", which has become the most-watched entertainment show in the world, was first aired in 1987.

Record Viewership

Last week, on Thursday, a tweet from the official account of channel Doordarshan read: "WORLD RECORD!! Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April"

Sunil Lahri, who portrayed Laxman, is extremely happy to hear the news.

He said: "'Ramayan' has received adulation from audiences across age groups. This narrative has engaged people all over with its entertaining narrative and life lessons making it one of the best offerings on Indian television. It's a happy moment for all of us as the show will now be telecast again."

The show features Arun Govil as Ram along with Dipika as Sita, and Arvind Trivedi as Raavan. Lalita Pawar plays Manthara and Dara Singh is Hanuman in other prominent roles.