It is that time of the year again when Muslims around the world will spend most part of their days fasting, praying and spending more than usual to help the needy. This is all a huge part of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins in India on Tuesday. Many western countries and the Middle East observe their first fast on Tuesday, and for Indians and other neighbouring countries, the first fast is on Wednesday.

The Muslim authority bodies, including the Hilal Committee in India and state Waqf will officially announce the commencement of Ramadan after the moon sighting in the evening. The crescent was not sighted in India on Monday evening, while it did in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries, which more or less confirms the beginning of Ramadan in India on April 13, 2021.

As Ramadan commences, it is a common practice among Muslims to extend greetings on this occasion. Given the spike in COVID cases in India, mass gatherings are not permitted but one can always stay connected with their loved ones through virtual means, ie: video calls and messages.

Ramadan Kareem/Happy Ramzan/Ramadan Mubarak | Wishes

Here are some beautiful Ramadan Kareem messages and images you can share with your loved ones:

Pixabay

Pixabay

Ramadan 2021 Pixabay

Pixabay

One can convey Ramadan wishes simply by saying "Ramadan Kareem" or "Ramadan Mubarak."

Quran quotes to share on Ramadan/Ramzan

Here are some sacred Quranic verses that can be shared with your loved ones on the occasion of Ramadan:

O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous" — Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183

...But to fast is best for you, if you only knew." — Surat Al-Baqarah 2:184

The month of Ramadhan [is that] in which was revealed the Qur'an, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. So whoever sights [the new moon of] the month, let him fast it; and whoever is ill or on a journey - then an equal number of other days. Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship and [wants] for you to complete the period and to glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and perhaps you will be grateful." — Surat Al-Baqarah 2:185

Allah is with those who restrain themselves." — Quran 16: 128

Allah has made Laylat al-Qadr in this month, which is better than a thousand months, as Allaah says...The Night of Al-Qadr is better than a thousand months. Therein descend the angels and the Rooh [Jibreel (Gabriel)] by Allaah's Permission with all Decrees, there is peace until the appearance of dawn." — Al-Qadar 97:1-5

Why is Ramadan important for Muslims?

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, besides declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity, and going for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. It is during this month that one must realize the frailty of human life and seek closeness to the Almighty through prayers and restrain.

Fasting is mandatory for all Muslims except those traveling, pregnant women or when in menstruation, elders and patience. It is an Islamic belief that those who fast in the month of Ramadan and prays with good intentions, God forgives them of past sins.

While many Muslims around the world visit Mecca in the month of Ramadan for Umrah, due to coronavirus, the practice won't be continued this year as well. In view of COVID-19, Muslims across the country are urged to follow COVID appropriate behavior, be it in public or in mosques during the five-time prayers and additional Taraweeh.

International Business Times wishes our readers a happy and safe Ramadan.