In the backdrop of growing number of COVID-19 patients, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people to turn the month of Ramadan into a symbol of patience, goodwill, sensitivity and service. Modi's message came a day after the holy month started amid a crisis when the worship in mosques and religious gatherings was closed across India to contain the spread of novel COVID-19 pandemic.

"Holy month of Ramzan has begun. While celebrating Ramzan the previous time, no one would have thought that there would be so many difficulties during Ramzan this time," Modi said while speaking in the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Let us pray that the world may be freed from the coronavirus by Eid

"When the whole world is struggling with the pandemic, it provides us with an opportunity to make this Ramzan a symbol of patience, goodwill, sensitivity and service," Modi said this time, let us pray that the world may be freed from the coronavirus by the time of Eid.

Ramadan started on Saturday morning and is expected to culminate on May 24. Over the 30-day period, Muslims fast during the daylight hours, a practice that is seen as one of the five pillars of Islam. The devotees eat before sunrise and break their fast after dusk each day.

On April 10, the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) not to allow any social or religious gathering and ensure strict compliance of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of various festivals like Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ramadan and others.

The Ministry had directed all states and UTs to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to fight COVID-19 and not allow any social and religious gathering or procession.

'Do what you can to improve immunity': Other key takeaways

In continuation of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister focussed to improve the immunity amid the pandemic crisis and asked to be careful and taking right precautions. "Do what you can to improve immunity. Keep in mind that our traditional systems offer great methods to do so. Let us make these systems popular and share them in a language in which the world understands," Modi said.

Modi said we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions and said that the COVID-19 has changed how we view things.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over the working of sanitation workers, police forces, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in the fight against the pandemic which so far has claimed 824 lives.