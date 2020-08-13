In an unfortunate incident, the head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for a Ram Mandir last week in Ayodhya.

The head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust was among the five people present on the stage at the grand ceremony at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh that happened on August 5. The others who were present on the stage were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Days before PM Modi visited Ayodhya, the priest of Ram Janmabhoomi has tested positive for coronavirus. Sixteen police personnel who were deployed for the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi, including one of the priests, also had tested Covid-19 positive.

PM Modi attended the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony along with other VIPs on August 5. He returned to the holy city after 29 years to lay the first brick for a Ram Mandir. The ceremony was held maintaining all the safety guidelines for Covid-19.