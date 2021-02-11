Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against three people and arrested two of them on charges of duping people on the pretext of collecting funds of the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, using fake donation receipts in Bulandshahr district.

Among those who have been booked is a printing press owner who is on the run, the police said on Thursday.

How racket busted

The gang's actions came to light when a bookbinder informed the police that he had received several bundles of receipts meant to raise funds of the temple construction for binding, said Bulandshahr's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

The bookbinder told the police that he suspected that receipts were fake and were printed by people who could not be authorised to raise the fund, the police officer said, according to news agency PTI.

Two in a bind due to bookbinder

On a complaint filed by the bookbinder, the police investigated the matter and nabbed two persons who gave the order to the city-based printing press for the receipts.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Thakur and his relative Rahul, both residents of Khurja, the police said.

According to the police officer, the police are also searching for the printing press owner, Ekhlaq Khan.