On Thursday, the Ram Mandir Trust finds itself in the midst of a major risk, as forged cheques were used to siphon large sums of money from the fund. The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was subjected to fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 6 lakhs, now an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Ram Mandir Trust duped by an unknown fraudster

The Shee Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's fund for the construction of the Ram Mandir, which has been a major project lined up is now in trouble. Two forged cheques were used to withdraw money from two banks one of Rs 2.5 lakhs and the other Rs 3.5 lakhs.

This has set off major warning bells for the Ram Mandir Trust. The deputy inspector general of Ayodhya, Deepak Kumar told media that the FIR has been registered and the complaint was registered by the trust's secretary Champat Rai.

The two cheques were used on September 1st and 3rd. The secretary was made aware of the situation when the bank had called with regards to the clearance of another cheque to the tune of Rs 9.86 lakhs. The police are investigating the case under IPC Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using forged cheque as original).

The Trust has said it will take this matter very seriously, the police is also probing the negligence of bank employees and the compromise of cheque serial numbers.