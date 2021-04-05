Akshay Kumar has contracted the novel coronavirus. The actor, who had just begun shooting for Ram Setu along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, tested positive for Covid 19. Akshay Kumar has now been admitted to a hospital. And the latest we hear is that 45 crew members have also tested positive. The shooting had begun in Madh Islands.

Akshay breaks the news

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!" Akshay took to social media to break the news. And now the news of 45 incoming crew members testing positive has left everyone in a state of worry.

45 Test positive

"Ram Setu has been taking full precautions. It is really unfortunate that 45 people from our Junior Artistes Association have tested positive. They have been quarantined," ETimes quoted Ashok Dubey, general secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) saying. The report further stated that Akshay Kumar and the film's producer, Vikram Malhotra were taking every precaution possible to make sure the avoid coronavirus as long as they could. They had made it compulsory for anyone joining the sets to get a covid test done. And it was in one of those tests that 45 people tested positive.

Akshay Kumar has been the latest celebrity to have contracted the virus. Ever since the second wave, a number of celebs have caught the virus. Aamir Khan, Govinda, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, Satish Kaushik, Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many other celebs have tested positive for the virus in the last few months.