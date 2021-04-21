Ram Navami is being celebrated worldwide today, (21st April, 2021). The auspicious occasion is usually celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra month (March-April) in the Hindu lunar calendar. Besides celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, the day is also observed as the marriage day of Rama and Sita.

The Hindu festival commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya. According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu incarnated himself in the form of Lord Rama to destroy Ravana, the demon King of Lanka.

Lord Rama was the embodiment of truth and morality. He was a righteous king, an ideal son, an ideal husband and a loving brother. He is considered an eternal symbol of human ideals among Hindus.

Ram Navami celebrations begin on the first day of the Chaitra month and end on the ninth day. The celebrations are marked by pujas, bhajan and kirtans and devotees also observe a fast on the day and recite passages from Ram's life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people today on the occasion of Ram Navami and wished that all may continue to be blessed by the grace of Lord Ram. He tweeted that as per the message of the Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram, we all must maintain decorum and follow all the preventive measures for safety from Corona. He reminded 'Dawai bhi Kadai bhi'

रामनवमी की मंगलकामनाएं। देशवासियों पर भगवान श्रीराम की असीम अनुकंपा सदा बनी रहे। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

Here are some of the messages and greetings to share on Rama Navami:

