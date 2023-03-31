It's unfortunate when religious festivals are marred by politics and clashes. As India celebrated Ram Navami on Thursday, several visuals and reports of violence made their way to social media. Reportedly, the Ram Navami processions at several states across the country left at least 22 people injured and 54 people apprehended.

The incidents of violence were primarily reported from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Many netizens speculated that most of the images and videos surfacing featured unemployed, brainwashed youth who were politically mobilised rather than peaceful devotees taking out processions celebrating the spirit and birth of Lord Rama.

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Violence broke out among two groups when they clashed while Ram Navami procession was passing by a mosque in Karnataka's Hassan. At least four people were stabbed and two people sustained serious injuries. As per the statement given by police, of the four people injured, three were identified as Murali, Harsha and Rakhi.

As per the complaint lodged with the police, two people unidentified people entered the rally, stabbed four people and fled the scene. The incident took place near the town of Channarayapatna in Hassan district.

Uttar Pradesh

Of the concerning visuals making their way to social media, most of them were credited to cities of Surat, Mathura and Lucknow. One clash took place between two groups after an argument during a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra near Shahi Masjid in Lucknow.

In an interview to PTI, police said an altercation broke out between two groups after a man named Sumit played loud music on DJ while passing through a mosque. The dispute resulted in stone pelting, assault, battery and vandalism. Jankipuram Police reportedly reached the spot and rounded up the miscreants. Mathura SP Shailesh Pandey also said, the probe is on to identify the miscreants in the viral video of youth waving saffron flag atop a mosque.

In UP Mathura, police has taken cognizants of viral video of youth waving saffron flag on top of shops near a mosque during the Ram Navami procession in the city. Police says probe on, they are trying to identify the people in the video.



Gujarat

Incidents of stone pelting were reported from Gujarat's Vadodara. The violence broke out, after a procession reached a mosque, people started gathering. As per the statement given by police, nobody was injured, while a probe is on to identify the ruckus makers. Manoj Ninama, additional commissioner of police, told PTI, "we have deployed armed personnel from the regular police, crime branch, SOG and State Reserve Police Force."

Maharashtra

Similar incidents were also reported from parts of Maharashtra, leaving one person dead, allegedly from a bullet wound, during clashes in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. In the clashes 14 cops were wounded and 13 vehicles torched in violence that began with argument over an objectionable slogan, resulting in stone pelting and arson. While the incident resulted in political blame game, CM Devendra Fadnavis ensured that the situation is, "under control." More than 20 people have been arrested in Mumbai.

West Bengal

A couple of incidents of stone pelting and vandalism were reported from West Bengal's Howrah. Amidst the violent clashes, several vehicles were set on fire, post which West Bengal police carried out a flag march in Howrah. The heavy police presence also included riot control force. CM Mamata Banerjee while assuring action said, "They have been hiring goons from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots. Nobody has stopped their procession but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?"

Delhi

Last year, Delhi's Jahangirpuri witnessed riots during Hanuman Jayanti, prompting the police to order a ban on taking out procession in the area. However, in Delhi several people defied the order and took out a procession.

An accident in Madhya Pradesh

The celebrations in Madhya Pradesh were marred by the death of 11 devotees, who died after falling into a well at a temple. Ten women and a man died after the roof of a well collapsed during havan, resulting in 35 people falling into the well. The incident took place at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore. However, celebrations remained largely peaceful in most other parts of the country.