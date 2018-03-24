The Hindu spring festival of Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day is observed on the ninth day of Shukhla Paksha (bright half) in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. This year, Ram Navami falls Sunday, March 25.

Lord Ram was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya and came to Earth to kill Ravana.

Ram Navami celebrations are marked by pujas, bhajan, and kirtan (devotional worship). Devotees also observe a fast on the day and recite passages from Ram's life.

Rathayatras (chariot procession) with idols of Ram, his wife Sita, his brother Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman are also organized in various places.

Sweets are an important part of the festival and these are first offered to Lord Ram and then shared among family and friends.

Meanwhile, here are a few wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

May Lord Rama bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Happy Ram Navami

May Lord Ram shower

his blessings on you and your family

I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on

Ram Navami to you and your family

On this holy occasion of Ram Navami,

Hope the blessings of Sri Ram are with you now and always.

May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Navami.

With the gleam of diyas

And the echo of the chants

May happiness and contentment fill your life

Wishing you a very Happy Ram Navami

Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood.

Happy Ram Navami to all.

Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to u and your family

May the almighty Lord Rama bless u all with

good things & perfect health Happy Ram Navami.

May the wisdom of Lord Rama inspire you to reach your goals

Rama Navami wishes to you and your family.