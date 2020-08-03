The grand Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is scheduled for August 5th and the eyes of the nation are on the historic event. All the preparation for the event is still underway. On Monday, the first look of the invitation was revealed.

CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the site to take a look at the preparations made. Prime Minister Modi will be attending the event along with three other guests.

Saffron-themed invite for the Bhoomi Pujan

The Bhoomi Pujan has been one of the highly anticipated events of 2020 for the Hindu community in India. This will be the foundation ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a disputed territory for years now in Uttar Pradesh.

The preparations are taking place with full gusto and now the invitation to the ceremony has also been unveiled. This saffron-themed invite features an image of Lord Ram as well. The invitations have been sent, and among the guest list are— Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

The invite has been sent to 150 people it was reported, among them was Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the land dispute case, he was quoted by ANI as saying, "I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it."

CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the premises to see what preparations have been arranged for August 5th. It's been reported that PM Modi will be laying a symbolic 40 kg brick. This has become one of the historic events for the BJP as the temple was one of their key agenda points.

However, the event will not see key personalities like LK Advani who was crucial to the campaign. Uma Bharti said that she will be visiting once PM Modi has left for safety purposes.