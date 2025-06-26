Popular actor Ram Kapoor is facing backlash and has been barred from promoting his upcoming series Mistry after being accused of making sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks toward the publicist, female staff, and marketing team.

Addressing the controversy in an interview with ETimes, Ram admitted to making the remarks but insisted there was no malicious intent.

He said, "Let me start by saying that everything I've been accused of saying, I have said it. So, the fact is that I am guilty as charged. But this is what I have to say in my defence. Whenever I am around people I'm comfortable with, I become my bindass self. Everyone who knows me knows I don't mean to offend. We were laughing and joking. If I had sensed anyone was uncomfortable, I would have handled it immediately. Why would I say something offensive openly if I felt it truly was?"

He further added, "If I thought it was inappropriate, why would I say it in a hall full of media? My character has never been questioned in 25 years, so I request that my explanation be acknowledged."

Ram added, "The comments I made came from a harmless space, but the bottom line is that those team members, who are half my age, did get offended, and that's not acceptable. Not only my fans, but I also have my son, who looks up to me and learns from me. I want to tell everyone that please don't doubt me. The OTT platform thought that certain things were wrong, and that is justified from their point of view. I do not blame them for taking this stance, because yes, it will teach me a lesson. I respect their decision, and I am going to find a way to apologise to each of those team members who were offended that day on a personal level."

As per a Mid-Day report, the incident occurred on June 19 while Kapoor was promoting Mistry alongside co-actor Mona Kapoor. Several female staff and members of the marketing team reportedly took offense to his remarks and filed a complaint with top management. As a result, Kapoor was instructed to stay away from all promotional activities.

Eyewitnesses claim Ram's comments made the JioHotstar team visibly uncomfortable. A source said, "The tone and content of his 'jokes' were unprofessional. During a hectic media schedule, he compared the pressure to feeling 'gang-raped'—a remark made as a journalist was adjusting her mic."

The journalist later confirmed the account.

Further allegations state that Ram Kapoor made sexually suggestive comments, referenced explicit positions, and passed remarks on the attire of female crew members, saying, "If they're in my line of sight, how can I not look?"