Eminent lawyer and former Union Law Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away early on Sunday morning at his home in Delhi. He was 95.

Jethmalani served as the chairman of the Bar Association of India during the period of emergency, between 1975–1977.

He became the Union Minister of law in 1996, under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. During Vajpayee's second tenure, he was the Union Minister of Urban Affairs and Employment.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter.