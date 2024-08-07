Ram Gopal Varma is a filmmaker known for his bold and unconventional style of speaking and making films. He is someone who does not need an introduction. Well, he sparked controversy with a recent revelation. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Ram Gopal Varma claimed that a well-known Telugu actor took an unusual step to keep his movie in theaters despite its poor box office performance.

Ram Gopal Varma explained that the actor personally invested money to ensure the movie continued to be shown, even though it was not well-received by audiences. He said, "A particular hero who worked with a corporate company from Bombay faced a situation where his film was not doing well. The company wanted to pull it from theaters but the star's fans felt it would be an insult if it didn't run for a certain period."

He continued, "So the hero called the company's head and said 'I will use my own money, but you have to keep it running for this amount of time.'" This claim has caused a stir in the Telugu film industry, leading to speculation about the actor's identity.

Many fans suspect Prabhas known for the Baahubali series as his recent films, except for Kalki 2898 AD did not meet expectations. Others think it could be Mahesh Babu another prominent Tollywood actor. One social media user commented "Only one Telugu actor working in Bollywood is Prabhas." Another added, "Lottery Prabhas who else? He has worked with Bombay companies before."

Some believe Ram Gopal Varma might be referring to Mahesh Babu, with one user writing "He is talking about Guntur Kaaram of Mahesh Babu." Regardless Ram Gopal Varma's comments have ignited a heated debate on social media with fans expressing shock, curiosity and even disappointment.