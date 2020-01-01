Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has released some sensation videos and photos featuring him celebrating New Year 2020. He is seen watching costume designer Shreya Banerjee's thighs, while she dances on his table.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his different way of thinking and looking at the way of life. He often makes the headlines for his crazy thinking. He was at it as the year concluded last night. In a series of tweets, he mocked the people, who celebrated Happy New Year and called them dumbos.

RGV takes to Twitter to share video

The director tweeted, "Tomorrow the first day of the new year will be exactly like same today the last day of this year except for we might wake up late due to excessive drinking #HappyOldNewYear Everyone knows that all New Years will be like exactly same old years, but all dumbos say Happy New Year knowing very well just by saying no ones year is going to become happy #HappyOldNewYear."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Today the last day of old year will be terrific because of partying and tomorrow the first day of new year will be terrible because of drink induced headaches and grogginess and from day after onwards all days of new year will be as bad as all days of old year #HappyOldNewYear. My advise to everyone especially youth is to drink a lot. I mean water."

Hours later, Ram Gopal Varma released a video featuring Shreya Banerjee, the costume designer of Beautiful, dancing on his table. He is holding glass in one hand and a cigarette in another hand, as he watches her dance sensuously. At one point of time, he goes crazy and throws the drinks on her thighs.

The controversial director captioned the video with, "Celebrating New Year in my Den..Life is BEAUTIFUL because of women's legs, Dawood Ibrahim and ⁦@realDonaldTrump ⁩." The sensuous footage of his New Year celebrations is creating ripples with many of his Twitter followers raising their eyebrows at his act.

Later, RGV also released a series of photos and captioned them with, "Me with my amazingly talented super editor Anwar Me with the super costume designer ⁦@ShreyaaBanerjee ⁩ of BEAUTIFUL ..it's only because she is so BEAUTIFUL that she knows how to dress up BEAUTIFUL women Costume designer ⁦@ShreyaaBanerjee⁩ of BEAUTIFUL believes what's not covered is what's BEAUTIFUL."