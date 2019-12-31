The New Year brings new hopes, aspirations and challenges. This is the time of the year to leave all the bitter or bad memories, sorrows, worries and failures behind and start the life afresh.

People across the world welcome the New Year by partying and wishing their loved ones. They expect to correct their failures and set a roadmap for the goals they wish to achieve in the next 12 months.

It is also the time of the year to make New Year resolutions with the hopes that we fulfil the promise made to ourselves. It is a new beginning and people start it on a positive note. Even as they make plans to get closer to their dreams, they start the new beginning by celebrating the occasion and wishing their friends and family.

Here, we have compiled funny quotes and resolutions to add a little humour to the celebration.

Hilarious Quotes

Don't be so worried about what you eat between Christmas and New Year's but worry more about what you eat between New Year's and Christmas. Happy New Year 2020.

Good resolutions are simply cheques that men draw on a bank where they have no account.

Now there are more overweight people in America than average-weight people. So overweight people are now average. Which means you've met your New Year's resolution.

May you learn to use your brain in the coming year. It's a wonder that you got through all these years without having one. Happy new year!

A New Year is the chance to start over with a clean slate. Too bad my credit card won't start over with a blank slate.

Sorry if I had hurt you in 2019. I wish you give me one opportunity to do it over and over again. Happy New Year.

Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to.

I made no resolutions for the New Year. The habit of making plans, of criticising, sanctioning and moulding my life, is too much of a daily event for me.

Many people look forward to the New Year for a new start on old habits.

The proper behaviour all through the holiday season is to be drunk. This drunkness culminates on New Year's even, when you get so drunk you kiss the person you're married to.

New Year Resolution: Tolerate friends and family with extreme care even when they burn down your privacy!

May god inspire you to finally enrol in that anger management course in New Year!

I wish you end up fighting less with your partner over the TV remote this New Year!

I wish you can evade your boss successfully while using instant messengers at workplace this year!

Every New Year is the direct descendant, isn't it, of a long line of proven criminals?

If I had done you wrong, I am sorry. May you still give me a chance this New Year to do it over and over again.

I will spend less than one hour a day on the Internet. This, of course, will be hard to estimate since I'm not a clock watcher.

I wish you can maintain your resolution to quit smoking a few days more this new year!

Maturity is when you realise that New Year won't change your life.

It's a new year but remember your friends are still the old ones. Happy New Year!

I will conserve water this year.I will do the laundry less but use deodorant more. Happy New Year!

If nothing changes this New Year to your liking, just change your habit of complaining!

This New Year I'm on a lookout for a bank that will give me a big loan and then forget me forever.

This New Year, may you be Saved by many friends who Enter your life to Delete all your Errors.

May all your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions! -Joey Adams

May you have loads of wealth this year, so that I can borrow some. Happy New Year my dear friend!

Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year's resolutions, and I've stuck with it ever since.

Let us not drink to the past, but to the future.