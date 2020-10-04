Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who was recently in news for releasing Power Star, has now unveiled the first look of Pawan Kalyan's lookalike from his upcoming movie RGV Missing.

Ram Gopal Varma announced a series of projects during the lockdown. He shot some of them and released them on various OTT platforms on pay per view model. The filmmaker took to his Twitter account on October 3 to announce another new movie titled RGV Missing.

The director also revealed that he would reveal the first look of RGV Missing on October 3. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "First look poster of RGV Missing to release at 5 pm today in 1 hour ..The film is about me going missing and the suspects are a POWERful STAR's fans, a MEGA FAMILY and an ex CM along with his SON called Pappu #RgvMissing."

As promised, Ram Gopal Varma released the first look and also announced that he would release the posters of Pawan Kalyan and other lead characters. He tweeted, "Here is 2nd look poster starring P k as Accused No.1 in RGV MISSING ...3rd look 4 th look 5th look 6 th look and 7 th look will release each day at 5 pm on 5th 6th 7th 8th and 9th ...Trailer will release on 10 th oct 5 pm #RgvMissing."

Ram Gopal Varma released the first look of Pawan Kalyan's lookalike and wrote, "Here is 1st look poster of RGV Missing ..The film is about me going missing and suspects are a POWERful STAR's fans,a MEGA FAMILY and an ex CM along with his SON called PAPPU ..2nd Look Poster starring P K will release 4 th October tmrw 5 pm #RgvMissing."

However, Ram Gopal Varma is set to release his next movie titled Coronavirus in the cinema halls soon. The filmmaker recently tweeted, "CORONAVIRUS film is about a family caught in the LOCKDOWN situation and has been entirely shot during LOCKDOWN and will be 1st film to release after LOCKDOWN is lifted on movie theatres #CoronaVirusFilm."