Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a deer-hunting video to defend Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. But he was exposed for spreading fake news, as the video is not from India, but was shot in Bangladesh in 2015.

Old video creates ripples

An old video went viral and created a lot of ripples in the social media yesterday. Ram Gopal Varma, who voices his opinions on current affairs, took this opportunity to defend Salman Khan, who was convicted Khan in the blackbuck poaching case and sentenced for five years imprisonment. But the filmmaker failed to validate the originality of the video.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted the video and demanded an answer from the police and court for letting the hunter free. The director wrote, "If Salman khan is being hunted by police and courts for hunting a deer in a forest, shouldn't the same police and courts hunt this terrible bastard who's practicing hunting in his own front yard??? If at all there is justice I demand the police and courts to answer this."

In reply, one of his followers opined that this kind of incident takes place in India every day, but only Salman Khan was punished because he is a star. Kinzy (@Kinzy198129) tweeted, "Salman Khan was penalized not because he hunted but because he was Salman Khan. The disadvantages of being famous! I bet these huntings happen every day in different parts of India and no one gives a damn."

Ram Gopal Varma responded to him and said that the incident was just a pretext to punish the superstar. The filmmaker replied, "Yes @BeingSalmanKhan's main crime is that he's a superstar and the deer thing is just an excuse to punish him for his stardom."

But the fact behind the video that it was not from India. The shooting took place at a farm in Chittagong, Bangladesh owned by the shooter, identified as Moin Uddin. He had himself uploaded the video in 2015, following which there was an uproar, with the authorities raiding the farm.

But Parveen Kaswan, an officer of Indian Forest Service, was quick in exposing the facts about video. The IFS officer suggested Ram Gopal Varma should get an answer from the police of Bangladesh. He replied, "Certainly. But you need to ask this from the police of Bangladesh. Because that is from where the video is. From Chittagong to be precise."