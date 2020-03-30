Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a sensational comment on the music video of composer Koti's coronavirus awareness song starring Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej, and Varun Tej.

The Telugu film industry lead by megastar Chiranjeevi started an initiative called Corona Crisis Charity to support the daily wage workers of the industry. Some popular actors have contributed over Rs 4 crore towards this initiative. This amount is reportedly being used to provide essential commodities to the workers.

Many Telugu celebs have already shared videos, pictures and messages to spread awareness about the Coronavirus infection. Go a step ahead, Chiranjeevi joined hands with Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej for a song highlighting India Fights Corona message. The track has been composed by music director Koti.

Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his Twitter page on Sunday night to share the link to the music video of this awareness song of the Coronavirus. The megastar also wrote, "Here is a unique song video we recorded & shot while staying at home, to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message. #UnitedAgainstCorona @iamnagarjuna @IamSaiDharamTej @IamVarunTej #MusicDirectorKoti."

This coronavirus awareness song has simple English lyrics with melodious music of Koti. The four stars have shot for its music video from their houses. Music lovers are impressed with this track uploaded on the Official YouTube Channel of CCC. A fan named Prashkvrk wrote, "It's amazing for the fact that everyone is in a different place, still we could see lots of coordination.. Need of this hour to motivate."

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his weird way of thinking, took to Twitter to comment about the song. RGV tweeted, "MEGA emotional MULTISTAR Song on CORONAVIRUS is so mind-blowingly fantastic that intelligence sources from BACTERIA WORLD told even CORONAVIRUS LOVED IT Am myself releasing my own non-emotional CORONA song on APRIL FOOL DAY. LET VIRUS DECIDE WHO IS FOOL (sic)."