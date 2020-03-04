Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his crazy tweets, has received a hilarious response from his followers after he requested Coronavirus (COVID-19) to live and let others also live.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. They are zoonotic and transmitted between animals and people. This virus first came to light in China, where thousands of people have lost their lives due to this disease. Today, it has spread across the globe and is posing a big threat to the world.

Everyone is talking about its symptoms, treatment and prevention methods. Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter page to request this virus. RGV wrote, "Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite. If u don't believe me take a crash course in virology. So my request to u is to live and let live. I hope wisdom will prevail upon u."

Ram Gopal Varma's tweet was an instant hit with many of his followers liking and retweeting his post. In reply, hundreds of people gave him hilarious responses like planning a movie with title 'Corona with Kareena.'

Here is how people replied to Ram Gopal Varma:

Busine$$ Man™ @KannaaPawanism

Carona Virus doesnt have any twitter Account..you better go to china and had the virus then it can listen to you...LOL

Ratan kumar @Ratankumar9160

Go to hospital and explain the virus directly

π Bond @Bond_pie

Viruses also have a right to live and education....they are not a complete cell structure, they are handicapped.... I hope government provides subsidy for its education...

sickk Indian @majeed15722

They thought that people who don't have their documents should out of the country Now the #coronavirus entered in the same country Fate of god both people are worried

Kishore Sai Chanukya @ChanukyaKishore

Sir corona paina movie tiyandi..... Miku vaste yela untuntoo imagine chesukoni.. Climax ki daily 5 pegs wodka tagi .....chusi tongonte taggivpotundi Ani tiyandi.. Naku oka doubt ni cinima matshall arts di chusi China vallaki aa rogam vachintundi..am I right??

Ram Bharath @RamGuru77

Yeah movie name can be "CORONA with KAREENA"...!!

Himesh Johnson @HimeshJohnson

Ab kya karu... Wishes pe bharosa nai Rakhi so insaan b ab Virus se baat karne laga... Maturity b ab imature hone laga...

Siva Prasad K @sprasadki

Varmaji ru effected with Carona? Even though as I know it will effect majorly on lungs but I came to know tht it will effects on brain also after saw your tweet.

Abhishek tiwari @abhishektiwar29