Ram Gopal Varma reported his own traffic violation of tripling without wearing a helmet, while going to watch iSmart Shankar. Hyderabad police fined him Rs 1,300 also warned him to follow rules.

Puri Jagannath, who is the protégé of Ram Gopal Varma, released iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni on July 18. The movie opened to fantastic response and brought relief to the director, who has suffered back-to-back failures in recent years. RGV was thrilled to see the success of his former associate.

Ram Gopal Varma watched iSmart Shankar with Ajay Bhupathi of Rx 100 fame and Agasthya of Lakshmi's NTR fame at the Sriramulu theatre in Moosapet, Hyderabad on Saturday. He took to Twitter before watching the film to say, "Me, Rx 100's Ajay Bhupathi, and Lakshmi's NTR's Agasthya are together going today to watch #issmartshankar at 2 PM show in Sriramulu, Moosapet. We 3 are going to theatre in mass getups on a bike ."

Later in a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma shared some photos and videos and wrote, "RX 100's Ajay Bhupathi, Lakshmi's NTR's Agasthya and me on a bike triple riding without helmet on our way to see #issmartshankar. Sirrrr @purijagan Three mass characters on way to see ur #issmartshankar. Am looking like a pick pocket in my mass get up when I went to see #issmartshankar in Sri Ramulu theatre in Moosapet."

Ram Gopal Varma also mocked the Hyderabad police, saying that they are also watching iSmart Shankar, ignoring traffic duty. He tweeted, "Where is the Police? ..I think they are all inside the theatres watching #issmartshankar ⁦@purijagan⁩ ⁦@Charmmeofficial⁩ ⁦@ramsayz⁩ ⁦@NabhaNatesh⁩ ⁦@AgerwalNidhhi⁩."

Cyberabad Traffic police responded to him with a fine challan of Rs 1,300. They tweeted, "Thanks @RGVzoomin for reporting Traffic Violations. We expect the same responsibility in actually following the Traffic rules your self. By the way, why only theaters?, Traffic Police see a lot of drama, circus like below on roads every minute."

Ram Gopal Varma thanked the police for their work in his own crazy style. The director tweeted, "@cyberabadpolice gaaru, I loveeeee uuuuuuuuu and I want to kiss u non stop for 39 days for the fantaaaaastic work u are doing and if I had a second daughter I would have requested u to be my son in law"