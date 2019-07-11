Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again provoked the followers of the TDP, by comparing Nara Chandrababu Naidu to comedian Brahmanandam, but this time was massively trolled on Twitter.

It is known that the TDP got the release of Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR after it projected Nara Chandrababu Naidu in a bad light. Ever since, the filmmakers have been making fun of the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Though the party threatened him with legal action, he seems to be least worried about it as he has continued to attack him.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Thursday to mock Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The director tweeted, "@ysjagan bursts into laughter every time @ncbn speaks in assembly ..The last time I saw such reaction is when people see Brahmanandam on screen ..So is TDP a comedy track in AP Assembly ..Just Asking!"

But Ram Gopal Varma's tweet did not go down well with many people, who attacked and trolled him in reply. Here are their reactions:

Yeah....until the tables are turned! Nothing which is materialistic is permanent in this world. You say you read so much philosophy but still write nonsensical tweets? At least we laugh when Brahmi appears but you don't even evoke laughs! Pretty sad!!

Not a comedy piece like you. U know the whole world laughs at yoi

U r also looking like comedian for all Ap n Telangana people

The same thing is happening with your movies RAMU

The whole world laughs at you than any one else. Stop all these pyscho acts.

How u can so shameful @RGVzoomin. Whole state is suffering vt lack of proper leadership. U r insulting a 3time CM. What youth vl learn from ur statemnts. Try to respect people.being ur fan v dnt expct this from u.

#JustAsking I know ur pro @ysjagan and anti @ncbn , with ur influence can u get minor grievance done on my behalf with registration Dept, pursuing with jagan? Hope my tweet makes sense to you. Been following up for 4months now, sick and tired by now.

Siggu Leni janma Ra needi, blind hatred fellow

Or it could be that Jagan losst his mental equilibrium? Also, remember the Surpanakha reference PM modi made when Renuka Chaudhary laughed the same way in RS?

Vodka yesi full enjoy chesthunnattunnaru kadaa...enjoyyyyy

One who can't respond to anything or answer, keeps laughing. Hope you got the answer

May be and similar situation occurs among-st today's generation as they burst in to big laughter whenever I try to say RGV is a film director and used to make hit movies.