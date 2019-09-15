Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has slammed US President Donald J Trump, saying he is a filthy ectoplasmic byproduct and he is an international embarrassment.

Republican candidates Dan Bishop and Greg Murphy won the special elections in North Carolina. Elated Donald Trump tweeted, "The two big Congressional wins in North Carolina on Tuesday, Dan Bishop and Greg Murphy, have reverberated all over the World. They showed a lot of people how strong the Republican Party is, and how well it is doing. 2020 is a big, and very important, Election. We will WIN!"

Donald J. Trump added, "94% Approval Rating in the Republican Party! Tuesday night in the Great State of North Carolina proved that high and very beautiful number correct. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

Ram Gopal Varma retweeted his post and wrote, "It will be extremely difficult after a dirty filthy ectoplasmic biproduct shit like u came out of the most unexpected a hole of the flawed US constitution. u are not a national but an international embarrassment. I hope god will whip ur ass for 19 days before boiling u."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "I was the ultimate fan of the super duper ass Trump for various multiple reasons and I was wrong. But what I can't believe is that he passed through all check points of the US constitution which basically means that it never factored a check on what if an idiot gets elected."

The White House confirmed today that Hamza bin Laden, son of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and himself a notable figure in the group, was killed in the US operation. Talking about this news, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "GOOD NEWS: Hamza Bin Laden, son of terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden is dead. BAD NEWS: He's got 19 more sons."